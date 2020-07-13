Rijiju to hold 2-day video conference with sports ministers of all states, UTs

NEW DELHI, July 13: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju will hold a two-day video conference with Sports and Youth Affairs Ministers of all states and union territories on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The two-day video conference will chart out the roadmap for grassroot-level sports development as well as the activities of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan ((NYKS) and National Service Scheme (NSS), across the country.

Speaking about the decision to hold this meeting, Rijiju said, “The country is in the second phase of unlock now and it is important to have a dialogue with the states to align the way forward for sports and youth related activities.”

“During the lockdown, activities of both youth affairs and sports have continued in keeping with the larger goals that have been set. Our NYKS and NSS volunteers have worked relentlessly alongside civil bodies to help in the fight against COVID-19.”

“About 75 lakh volunteers across India have been involved in creating awareness about safety and health guidelines, distribution of masks, helping the elderly among many other things. Their contribution in this fight against the pandemic has won them praise from various state governments. In sports too, despite closure of on-field training, online training has been conducted for athletes of all levels as well as for coaches, so that athletes and coaches could remain close to the sport,” he added.

Mr Rijiju mentioned that his Ministry wants to assess the impact of all these activities and also plan the way forward, in collaboration with the states. The agenda of the meeting includes review of action taken during Covid 19, as well as discussions on restarting sporting activities at the state-level and identification of budding sports talent through competitions at block and district levels in states and UTs. (UNI)