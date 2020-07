New Delhi, July 17: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has expressed his condolences on passing away of former Para-Badminton player Ramesh Tikaram.

Tikaram died due to COVID-19 on Thursday.

“Very sad to hear the news of the tragic demise of former Para-Badminton player Ramesh Tikaram. I extend my heartfelt condolences and prayers,” Rijiju tweeted.

Tikaram was a recipient of Arjuna Award in 2002. (UNI)