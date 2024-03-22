Rehbar-e-Khel Teachers demand honorarium hike at par with Ladakh

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 22: Alleging discrimination, All J&K Rehbar-e-Khel Teachers Forum have urged Government to provide honorarium hike at par with Ladakh Union Territory.

All J&K Rehbar e Khel Teachers Forum while addressing a press conference at Jammu under the leadership of Narender Chib showed disappointment over recent hike in honorarium given by Union Territory administration. Harish Choudhary, Sanjeev Sharma and other members of the Forum were also present on the occasion.

“The Government has raised our honorarium by fifty percent, but this is insufficient; we demand that it should be equal to that of the Ladakh Union Territory.” The Government raised our honorarium from Rs 4000 to Rs 6000, but Ladakh administration raised it to Rs 18,000 per month, which is unfair to the J&K Rehbar e Khel Teachers since it did not cover their basic expenses and needs,” they claimed.

The forum also brought attention to a number of policy flaws, including DA, TA, transfer policies for female teachers based on marriage, study leave, maternity leave, and the lack of post-probation positions, among other issues.