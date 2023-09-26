Refrain from falling prey to fraudsters: Brig Gupta to cricketers

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 26: Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) has issued instructions to budding cricketers to refrain from fraudsters who are issuing fake selection letters.

A statement issued by a member of the BCCI sub-committee, Brigadier Anil Gupta said “It has been observed that some fraudsters have been issuing fake selection letters to young cricketers on fake Letter Head of National Cricket Academy (NCA) and ask them to pay Rs 11, 500 for clothing and cricketing gear.”

“NCA does not conduct any such trials. NCA is for the cricketers already on the BCCI panel. The players and parents are requested to note that nobody other than JKCA is competent to carry out trials and selections for JKCA teams,” Gupta maintained. He further said all such intimations are hosted on the official website of JKCA: www.jkca.tv.

He said, “two such fake letters are with JKCA–one congratulating a player for being selected in the National Camp to be held at MA International Stadium Jammu from October 3 to 10, 2023, bearing registration number 629017 and another addressed to yet another player for his selection in the National Camp for U-23 men and women to be held from October 10 to 27, 2023, under registration number 1638676458.”

“It’s my earnest appeal to all budding cricketers to not to pay any amount of money to anybody for the lure of selection. All such cases should be promptly brought to the notice of JKCA,” Brig added.