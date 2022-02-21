Red Rose XI wins maiden Cooperation Cricket Cup

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 21: For propagation of slogan given by Cooperation Ministry “Sahkar se Samridhi” T-20 cricket knockout tournament “Co-operation cup” was organized by J&K Dairy Producer Processors and Marketing Coop Union Limited (JKDCUL) in association with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and SIBA events.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest, Yasha Mudgal, Secretary Cooperatives JK UT said that the main motive of such events is to spread the message “Sahkar se Samridhi” and educate youth to get and learn about prospects of opportunity in cooperatives.

She further said that cooperatives provide a platform to youth and the young generation especially youth and women should come forward and avail the benefits under cooperative fold. She congratulated the winners and appreciated the role of CRPF.

Bhanu Pratap Singh (DIG, CRPF) welcomed the chief guest and participants and asked for organizing more such events where all likeminded stakeholders can come together for common cause.

Vikrant Dogra (Head, JKDCUL) presented vote of thanks and congratulated Organizer of event SIBA Events & Entertainment MD and Founder Sidharth Verma, Baljeet Singh and Shubham Kumar for success of Cooperation Cup.

Guest of Honors were Bhanu Pratap Singh (DIGP GC Jammu), PC Gupta CO, Rajesh Kumar, Deputy Comdt., Sumit Verma (DC), Adv. Balbir Singh Manhas, Basant Saini, Virender Singh, Binny Thakur (ICICI Foundation) and Neetu Khajuria, Red Rose, RCC, Bantalab Legends & Jammu Star team took part in the tournament. First match was played between Bantalab Legend and RCC which was won by RCC.

The second match was won by Red Rose by defeating Jammu Star. In the final match, Red Rose defeated RCC by 60 runs. Batting first, Red Rose scored 168 and in reply RCC made only 108 runs. Man of the Match and Man of the Series Trophies were received by Yogesh Sikka for his all-round performance with bat and ball.