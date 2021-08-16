Raza creates history in Indian Book of Records

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 16: In a feat exuding speed and hand-feet coordination, Jammu teenager brings glory to Jammu and Kashmir as he has entered the Indian Book of Record by doing a hundred and eighty four single bounce skips blindfolded in a minute.

The record for performing the maximum number of single bounce skips blindfolded was set by Mian Mohammad Raza.

He performed 184 single bounce skips in one minute at the age of 17 years, 6 months and 2 days.