Rana emphasizes on imparting value based education

National Academy HS Jandrah celebrates Annual Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JANDRAH, Nov 24: National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana today highlighted the crucial need of imparting value based moral education alongside the normal academics, especially at the primary and high school levels, not only for healthy growth of children but making them responsible citizens as well.

“Blend of moral and modern education holds key to progression of students in their chosen careers apart from shaping them as tomorrow’s responsible citizens and builders of the nation”, Mr Rana said at the annual day function of the National Academy High School, Jandrah.

He exhorted teachers and parents to work in synergy to enrich children about their glorious heritage and time-tested bonds of inclusiveness so that they are not misled by elements inimical to harmony and spirit of togetherness. High moral values and the spirit of inclusiveness will go a long way in achieving the cherished objective of national integration that will eventually help in building a healthy society based on social justice, amity and harmony, he said, adding that these basic pre-requisites of a just-society are unfortunately under strain, nationally and globally.

The Provincial President lauded the role of private schools in the spread of education and exuded confidence that their efforts would help achieve higher level of literacy in rural areas.

Complimenting students, especially those who participated in various activities, Mr Rana said that Annual Day Function is a special occasion for parents and their wards.

The Principal of the school Sanjay Jamwal presented the annual report and dwelt in detail on various academic, sports and extra-curricular activities conducted during the year.