Raina wants to promote cricket in rural J&K for underprivileged children

New Delhi, Aug 26: Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has come up with a proposal to help underprivileged children of Jammu and Kashmir to shape their career in cricket.

Raina recently stepped down from all forms of international cricket, said in a letter he addressed to J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh and Anantnag Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh.

“I write this letter with much hope and expectation to start and promote cricket and thus provide an opportunity for the underprivileged children from Jammu & Kashmir to shape their career in cricket,” he wrote.

The 33-year-old cricketer said he wanted to promote the game in rural schools and colleges and his aim was to hunt for talented sportsmen in the rural areas of J&K.

“Cricket is not just a sport but it evolves a process which could shape and mould a group of individuals with professional ethics, discipline maintained further in their future life, staying fit and healthy both mentally and physically. When a child undergoes the training for any sports activities he or she is automatically adapted to the discipline of lifestyle as well aware of the importance of physical fitness. These could be the future of our nation,” the letter read.

Raina is currently in the UAE for the 13th edition of IPL beginning from September 19. (UNI)