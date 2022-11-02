Rahul, Rain win it for India

ADELAIDE, Nov 2:

A piece of sheer on-field brilliance by a rejuvenated KL Rahul and divine intervention by the weather gods took India one step closer to the T20 World Cup semifinals with an edge-of-the-seat five-run victory over Bangladesh in a rain-curtailed contest here on Wednesday.

Having posted an imposing total of 184 for 6 courtesy Virat Kohli (64 not out off 44) and KL Rahul (50 off 32), little did India factor in what was about to hit them in the form of Litton Das (60 off 27 balls).

Needing 151 in 16 overs as per the revised target after a brief spell of rain, Bangladesh managed 145/6 in the end. India, who now have six points from four games, will need to beat Zimbabwe in their last Super-12 match to clinch a last four place.

Needing 20 off last over, young Arshdeep Singh showed ice-cool temperament despite Nurul Hasan hitting him for a six and four as he bowled couple of perfect yorker length deliveries to seal the tie.

Just when Bangladesh were cruising along at 66 for no loss in 7 overs, heavens opened up much to the delight of the Bangladeshi fans and their partisan media.

After the forced break, the revised target as per DLS method required Bangladesh to score 85 off 54 balls. The break did affect their momentum as Rahul effected a run-out that will be a part of any highlights package with the direct throw from deep mid-wicket getting rid of Litton.

Just like it happened with Mohammed Nawaz in the Asia Cup, India’s coaching staff had no planning for Litton, who cleverly played for the rain.

After a quiet first over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the next over by Arshdeep saw the right-hander repeatedly stepping down the wicket, trying to negate any swing on offer.

In the next few overs, he was all over Arshdeep and Bhuvneshwar as he converted good length deliveries into over-pitched ones and lofted them over the infield. It was one of the finest T20I fifties for Bangladesh, coming only in 21 balls.

Litton played cover drives, pulls and hit sixes behind square guiding the pace of the deliveries, making Rohit Sharma look clueless during the Powerplay overs which yielded 60 runs.

By the time it started drizzling, Bangladesh were 66 for no loss in seven overs with a 17-run advantage on DLS par score.

Once the target was reduced, Rahul’s inspirational fielding from the deep found Litton short of his ground at the non-striker’s end. (PTI)

SCOREBOARD

India

KL Rahul c Rahman b Shakib 50

Rohit Sharma c Ali b Mahmud 2

Virat Kohli not out 64

Suryakumar Yadav b Shakib 30

Hardik Pandya c Ali b Mahmud 5

Dinesh Karthik run out 7

Axar Patel c Shakib b Mahmud 7

Ravichandran Ashwin not out 13

Extras: (LB-1, NB-3, W-2) 6

Total: (For Six Wickets in 20 Overs) 184

Fall of Wickets: 1-11, 2-78, 3-116, 4-130, 5-150, 6-157

Bowling: Taskin Ahmed 4-0-15-0, Shoriful Islam 4-0-57-0, Hasan Mahmud 4-0-47-3, Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-31-0, Shakib Al Hasan 4-0-33-2.

Bangladesh

Najmul Hossain Shanto c Suryakumar Yadav b Shami 21

Litton Das run out 60

Shakib Al Hasan c Deepak Hooda b Arshdeep Singh 13

Afif Hossain c Suryakumar Yadav b Arshdeep Singh 3

Yasir Ali c Arshdeep Singh b Hardik Pandya 1

Nurul Hasan not out 25

Mosaddek Hossain b Hardik Pandya 6

Taskin Ahmed not out 12

Extras: (lb-2, w-2) 4

Total: 145/6 in 16 overs

Fall of wickets: 68-1, 84-2, 99-3, 100-4, 102-5, 108-6

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3-0-27-0, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-38-2, Mohammed Shami 3-0-25-1, Axar Patel 1-0-6-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 2-0-19-0, Hardik Pandya 3-0-28-2.