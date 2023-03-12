Rahul Dravid Academy holds Cricket match

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, Mar 12: Rahul Dravid Cricket Academy Poonch organized a one day Cricket match at Sports Stadium Poonch, here today.

Jahangir Khan Sub Distt Magistrate Mendhar was the chief guest, while Azam Rather, Qamar Latief, Rayaz Ahmed and Bali were present during the event.

The toss was won by RDC team-A and elected to bat first and scored 215 runs in which Altaf Ahmed made 64 runs which was easily chased by RDC team-B wherein Irshad Ahmed contributed 64 runs.

The chief guest appreciated Pervaiz Malik Afridi for his initiative by organizing the cricket match in the border district which will help local youth to stay away from drug menace.

Pervaiz Afridi appealed to all the parents to engage their children in sports activities.