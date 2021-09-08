Rahul Dravid Academy beats LOC Degwar CC by 194 runs

Gulpar T-20 Cricket Tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, Sept 8: Outstanding batting by Ibrar Ahmed and Sahil Zufi helped Rahul Dravid Cricket Academy to register an emphatic win of 194 runs over LOC Degwar Cricket Club in the ongoing Gulpur T-20 Tournament, being organised by Army’s Sarla Battalion at Durga Stadium Ajote, here today.

Rahul Dravid Cricket Academy won the toss and elected to bat first and gave a big target of 288 runs by losing only three wickets in the stipulated 20 overs match. Ibrar Ahmed and Sahil Zufi scored 76 runs each, whereas Imran Ahmed contributed 40 runs to the total.

In reply, the LOC Degwar CC bundled out at 94 runs wherein Mumtaz Ahmed made 20 runs, while Mashooq Ahmed contributed 17 runs. For Dravid Cricket Academy, Umar Ahmed took three important wickets, whereas Imran and Shakawat clinched two wickets each and Atharav bagged one wicket.

Ibrar Ahmed was declared as man of the match for his outstanding performance.

The match was officiated by Rajneesh Maini, Ajaz Ahmed and Manzoor Ahmed, whereas the tournament is being coordinated by Dr Bubishan Kumar (Jonty), Pawan Kumar and Perviaz Ahmed Afridi chairman EHSAAS Foundation.