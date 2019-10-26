Punjab Police lifts title trophy

‘Sarbat Da Bhalaa’ Hockey Tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 26: Trouncing Punjab and Sind Bank by three goals to one (3-1) in the summit clash, Punjab Police team lifted the title trophy of the ongoing ‘Sarbat Da Bhalaa’ Hockey Tournament played at KK Hakhu Astroturf Hockey Stadium, here today.

For Punjab Police Gurvinder Chandi scored the 1st goal, while Pawandeep Singh netted the second and the 3rd goal was scored by Dharamvir Singh. Ramandeep Singh was the goal scorer for PSB team.

Varinder Singh of Punjab Police was adjudged man of the match, while S. Raijeet Singh of PSB was declared as the man of the tournament. Two budding players namely Rajveer Singh and Karandeep Singh were specially awarded on the occasion.

Farooq Khan, Advisor to Governor J&K was the chief guest on the occasion, while Narinder Singh Barra, Member SGPC Amritsar, TS Wazir Chairman State Gurudwara Parbandhak Board, Baldev Singh of Peaks Auto and Vikram Randhawa were the guests of honour. Balvinder Singh President while thanking all the dignitaries and the general public appealed the government to improve the infrastructure of the game and urged upon the advisor to establish a Hockey academy in the State to promote the National Game of Hockey.

Earlier, Manjit Singh, Organising Secretary of the Tournament presented welcome address.

Chief guest while addressing the huge gathering stressed upon the sports authorities and sports associations to work with dedication to promote various sports activities.

After seeing condition of the Astroturf, Mr Khan assured the organisers for replacement of the same very soon.

On the occasion, the chief guest gave away the prizes to the winning team with a cash prize of Rs 51, 000 and a cash prize of Rs 31,000 to the runners-up, besides the individual prizes to the players of the participating teams, umpires, coaches and other people who assisted the organisers in and successful conduct of the tournament.

The matches were officiated by the umpires under the guidance of tournament Director Satvir Singh Satti, IAF Coach.

Prominent among others presents on the occasion were S. Fatey Singh Secretary DGPC, S. Surjit Singh Ex Secretary DGPC, S. Jasbir singh, Master Baldev Singh , S. Manjit Singh Khalsa, and S. Sukhdev Singh.