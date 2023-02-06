Pundir slams brilliant ton, Vishal takes 6 wkts; J&K set to gain 1st innings lead

U-25 CK Nayudu Trophy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 6: Displaying extraordinary batting skills and showing serenity, promise, elegance and class, southpaw Shubam Singh Pundir scored a magnificent century, while promising left-arm spinner Vishal Kumar spun web around the rival batsmen as Jammu and Kashmir were all set to gain a crucial first innings lead in the ongoing U-25 Men’s CK Nayudu Trophy at Hostel Ground JKCA, here today.

Earlier, resuming from an overnight score of 226/8, Bengal managed to score 253 runs in their first innings. Keswani top scored with sedate 98 runs off 230 balls, studded with 5 boundaries, while Maity contributed unbeaten 57 runs off 99 balls studded with 6 boundaries and one six. Prayas Ray Barman also contributed 26 runs to the total.

For J&K, Vishal Kumar was the wreaker-in-chief, who took 6 important wickets by conceding 65 runs in his 35.4 overs, while Lone Nasir Muzaffar bagged 2 wickets by giving away 55 runs in his 15 overs. Taizeem Younis Tak and Waseem Bashir claimed one wicket each.

Now, Vishal has taken his tally to 34 wickets so far in this tournament, with four five wicket hauls and 8-wicket haul as his best. At present he is among top three wicket takers in the country.

In reply, J&K rode on a superb century by Shubham Singh Pundir to score 244/5 in 79 overs and are set to gain a big first innings lead. Shubham scored unbeaten 118 runs off 210 balls, studded with 11 delectable boundaries, while Yasser Hassan (28*), skipper Kanhaiya Wadhawan (27), Arya Thakur (26) and Kawal Preet Singh (21) were the other contributors.

For Bengal, Prayas Ray Barman and Kaushik Maity bagged 2 wickets each, while Sandipan Das claimed one wicket.

With 5 wickets in hand and Shubham Pundir at the crease on 118 and Yasser Hassan on 28, J&K is all set to gain a huge first innings lead.