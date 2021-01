PTA players shine in 23rd Taekwondo C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, Jan 22: Poonch Taekwondo Academy (PTA) players excelled in 23rd UT J&K Taekwondo Championship, organized by Jammu and Kashmir Taekwondo Association at Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu.

About 55 students of the PTA participated in the championship wherein 15 players won Gold medals, 18 clinched Silver medals and 11 bagged Bronze medals.

In boys category, Nimesh Sharma, Kritharth Bral, Anees Mehmood, Manmeet Singh,Vishvas Sudan, Akarshit Sudan, Toseef Tahir, Mohd Yaseen Chisti, Karanveer Singh, Ikmanpal Singh, Krishna Dutta and Asan Ul Haq were succeeded to win Gold medals, whereas Siddanth Raina, Mohd Ateeq, Zahid Naz, Karan Bhargav, Sharaz Ahmed, Kamesh Sharma, Mohd Asad and Altamash Ali bagged Silver medals and Kanav Bali, Sheezan Shakeel, Amakesh Kumar, Arhaan Qureshi, Bilal Ahmed, Gulfraz Khan, and Mohd Shoieb won Bronze medals.

In girls category, Khalida Jabeen, Drishti Raina and Adeeba Qureshi secured Gold medals, whereas Simran Sadeeq, Manpreet Kour, Naharika Sharma, Vanshika Sharma and Anaya Batool clinched Silver medals and Rabia Anjum, Misbah Talib, Misbah Fatima, Simerpreet Kour and Jasleen Kour won Bronze medals.