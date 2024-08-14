President Murmu meets Indian Olympics contingent, hails players performance

NEW DELHI, Aug 14: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday met the Indian Olympic contingent and congratulated the players for their performance at the recently-concluded Paris Games.

“President Droupadi Murmu met the Indian Contingent of the Paris Olympics 2024 at Ganatantra Mandap, Rashtrapati Bhavan,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on ‘X’ and shared pictures of the meeting.

Addressing the players, Murmu said they are a source of inspiration for all the youth of the country, especially the young players.

India won six medals, including a silver and five bronze, at the Paris Olympics to continue their good run in the global showpiece.

As many as 117 athletes participated in the Olympics held in the French capital from July 26 to August 11.