Power Hitters beats Rising Stars by 4 wkts

Nari Shakti Pratiyogita C’ship

ExcelsiorSports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 3: Power Hitters trounced Rising Stars by four wickets in the ongoing Nari Shakti Pratiyogtia Tournament, being organised by Royal Women Cricket Club (RWCC) under the supervision of Coach Rupali Slathia at MA Stadium, here today.

Rising Star won the toss and decided to bat first. Rising Stars scored 102 runs in stipulated 20 overs wherein Annaya Sharma made 30 runs and Sarla and Sapna contributed 17 and 14 runs respectively. From bowling side, Alia succeeded to bag two important wickets, Nadia and Tanish took one wicket each.

In reply, the Power Hitters chased the set target. Nadia scored unbeaten 45 runs, whereas Lalita made 15 runs and Shivanshi contributed 13 runs to the total. From bowling side, Nimmi clinched three wickets while Rifat bagged two wickets and Sarla got one wicket.

On this occasion, Manish Sahni, president Shiv Sena Bala Saheb Thackeray J&K unit was the chief guest, whereas Minakshi Chhibber as special guest. They interacted with the players and wished them an excellent performance.

Satika Sharma, Surekha Singh, Naina Rajput, Jyoti Bala, Ashima Pathania and Ankita Jala were playing official roles to organise the tournament.b