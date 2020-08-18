Poster making, slogan writing competitions organised

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 18: Government Degree Colleges today organised inter-collegiate poster making, slogan writing and quiz competition for college students on different topics.

NSS unit of GDC Bishnah organised online inter-collegiate poster making, slogan writing and video byte competitions.

In poster making competition, Bhavish Singh of School of Science, CLUJ, Tariq Jahangir of Government MAM PG College Jammu and Sonika Kalyan of GGM Science College succeeded to win 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.

In video byte competition: Anmol Sharma of GDC Bishnah clinched 1st position, Shikhar Sharma of Government MAM College Jammu won 2nd position, whereas 3rd position was clinched by Sabyam Kerni of GDC Udhampur.

In slogan writing competition: Anmol Sharma of GDC Bishnah, Diksha Thakur of GDC Majalta and Vishal Singh bagged 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.

Poster making competition was judged by Dr Seema Sudan, Dr Suman Bala and Dr Seema, whereas video byte event was adjudged by Prof Nirlape Kour, Dr Seema Jamwal and Dr Piyush Kant Sharma and slogan writing contest was judged by Prof Archana Bakshi, Prof Ashu Manhas and Prof Anuradha.

All the first three winners were awarded with certificates of merit, while rest of the participants were given certificates of appreciation.

Dr Anuradha Pandoh, College Principal appreciated Prof Amit Kumar Sharma, NSS Programme Officer for organising programmes on different topics.

Meanwhile, Department of Urdu of GDC Darhal organised a national quiz on the topic “Shumali Hind Mein Urdu Mersiya”.

Principal of the College, Prof Sumanesh Jasrotia appreciated the efforts of Dr Imtiaz Shah HoD Urdu of the College for organizing a mega event in which 157 participated.

Dr Imtiaz Shah, organizing secretary of the event said that the participants from JNU, Delhi University, University of Hyderabad, Baba Ghulam Shah University, Central University of Jammu, Jammu University and so many other Universities of the country took part in the competition.

Dr Ahsan Ul Rahman and Dr Ather Aziz Raina were coordinator of the event.