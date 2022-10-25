Poonch Premier League started

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, Oct 25: On the pattern of Indian Premier League, the second edition of Poonch Premier League on the theme “My youth My Pride” has started in Sports Stadium here.

This League is being organized in the memory of late Advocate Nitish Sasan.

The inaugural function was held today during which many senior officers and prominent people were present.

In the opening match, Poonch Qalanders registered victory over Poonch Ligers.

The Organizing Committee said that the auction for this league was carried out around month back after which preparations were carried out.

The final match of this tournament will be played on 12th of November and Rs 1.50 lakh will be awarded as cash prize for winning team, while Rs 1 lakh will be awarded to runner up team.