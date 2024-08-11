Pollard hammers five consecutive sixes of Rashid Khan

SOUTHAMPTON, Aug 11: In a breathtaking display of power and precision, former West Indies all-rounder and current Mumbai Indians assistant coach Kieron Pollard ignited Southern Brave’s fortunes with an explosive innings in The Hundred yesterday.

Pollard’s heroics came when Southern Brave appeared on the brink of defeat against Trent Rockets. Struggling at 78 for 6, Southern Brave’s situation looked dire. Pollard, who had been underperforming with just six runs off his first 14 balls, suddenly found his rhythm and turned the game on its head. With the team’s hopes fading, Pollard launched an extraordinary assault on Trent Rockets’ spinner Rashid Khan, smashing five consecutive sixes. Pollard’s boundaries were as varied as they were spectacular: two sixes over deep midwicket, two more over long off, and a final explosive hit over extra cover off a googly.

Rashid Khan, renowned for his world-class spin bowling, had no answer to Pollard’s onslaught. The blitzkrieg not only shifted the momentum but also rekindled Brave’s prospects in the match. This remarkable feat echoed Pollard’s previous achievement of hitting six consecutive sixes off Akila Dhananjaya in a T20 match against Sri Lanka in March 2021. Despite his valiant effort of 45 runs off 23 balls, Pollard was eventually run out, but his contribution was crucial. In a dramatic climax, Chris Jordan struck a decisive boundary on the final ball to secure a two-wicket victory for Southern Brave. This win catapulted Brave to the top of the points table, drawing them level with the Oval Invincibles.

Reflecting on his innings, Pollard remarked, “I had a slow start, but this pitch required patience. I chose to target Rashid Khan, who I know well. I anticipated his deliveries and capitalized on them. Rashid is a world-class bowler, but today, I was able to get the better of him.” (UNI)