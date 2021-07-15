Police organises physical training programme

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATHUA, July 15: J&K Police today organised a physical training programme to shape up the future of unemployed educated youth under ‘Youth Engagement Programme’ at Sports Stadium, here today.

The physical training program was inaugurated by Senior Superintendent of Police, RC Kotwal. The motive of the program is to train unemployed educated youth for the post of Sub-Inspector in the Police Department by providing advance training.

The chief guest said that under ‘Operation Sadhbavna’ various youth oriented activities were carried out across the UT to engage the youth and today’s program was part of them. “Such programmes are also carried out at Billawar, Basholi, Bani and Hiranagar, so that the youth drawn from these far off areas may get the benefits of advance training programme,” he added.