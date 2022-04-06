Police Open TT C’ship gets underway

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 6: J&K Police Open Table Tennis Championship, organised by District Police Jammu under ‘Civic Action Programme’ got underway at Indoor Complex, MA Stadium, here today.

The championship is being organised in collaboration with J&K Sports Council and J&K Table Tennis Association. The first day of the championships marked the beginning of the Cadet (Under-13) category for both boys and girls with all the future champions giving their hundred percent.

In cadet boys first round, Pranit Mahajan beat Samarth by 3-2, while Ahaan defeated Daksh by 3-1, and Hrideshwar trounced Satyam by 3-1, besides Kritim beat Saiyam.

In cadet girls first round, Yasha beat Srishti by 3-2, whereas Gunjan defeated Bhavin by 3-1 and Sneha trounced Ira by 3-2, whereas in sub junior girls finals, Gunjan got better of Mavi by 3-2, while Yasha defeated Sneha by 3-2 and Bhavin beat Ira by 3-1, besides Shrishta beat Alina by 3-1.

The matches were officiated by Gurvinder Singh Sasan (NIS Table Tennis coach), Vasu Dewan, Meenu Rajesh and Asad Sharma.