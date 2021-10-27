Police Martyrs Volleyball tourney concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SAMBA, Oct 27: Police Martyrs Memorial Volleyball tournament, organised by the Samba Police under the ongoing sports festival, concluded at Government Higher Secondary School Ramgarh, here today where in team of Friends Club Ramgarh emerged winner by defeating team of Baba Sidh Goria by 3-1 sets.

SSP Samba, Rajesh Sharma was the chief guest of the closing ceremony. He was accompanied by SDPO Vijaypur, Lov Karan Taneja and SHO Ramgarh, Inspector Vijay Kotwal.

While speaking on the occasion, SSP Samba said that the aim of organising such sports events is to channelise the energy of youth in positive direction and to keep them away from drug abuse and other social evils.

Later, prize distribution was held in which both winner and runner up teams were awarded with suitable cash rewards, medals and trophies.

Meanwhile, Police Martyrs Memorial Kabaddi Tournament was also inaugurated and thrown open by SDPO Bari Brahmana, Nihar Ranjan at Government HSS Khara Madana. The first match of the tournament was played between the team of Dug Channi and Golden Health Club Khara wherein the team of Dug Channi emerged as winner.