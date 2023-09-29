PM Modi lauds Asian Games medal winners

New Delhi, Sept 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated India’s medal winners in the Asian Games as the country’s shooters remained on target, achieving podium-finish in several events.

Congratulating Palak Gulia on winning the gold in the women’s 10m air pistol event, Modi said her “precision and focus have brought immense pride to our nation”. “Another special moment for India in shooting,” he said on X.

The unprecedented success of Indian marksmen continued in the 50m rifle arena as well with the men’s 3-positions team, comprising the young trio of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (591), Swapnil Kusale (591) and Akhil Sheoran (587), overcoming the Chinese challenge with a world record score of 1769 to take the top podium finish. Lauding the feat, Modi said it was a stupendous win.”They have shown exceptional determination and teamwork,” he said.

Congratulating Divya Thadigol, Esha Singh and Palak on winning a silver medal in the women’s 10m air pistol team event, the prime minister said their success will motivate several upcoming sportspersons.

He also lavished Esha Singh with praise for winning the silver medal in the 10m air pistol event. He said, “Her success at the Asian Games is due to her commitment, focused training and unwavering determination.”(PTI)

Asian Games Medals Tally

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total

1 China 105 63 32 200

2 Japan 27 35 37 99

3 South Korea 26 28 48 102

4 India 8 12 13 33