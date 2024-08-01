PM Modi congratulates Swapnil Kusale

KOLHAPUR, Aug 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated shooter Swapnil Kusale for winning the bronze medal in the men’s 50m rifle-three-position at the Paris Olympic Games.

In a message on X, Modi praised Kusale’s “exceptional performance” and his “great resilience and skill” that enabled him to finish on the podium in the globe’s biggest sporting show.

“Exceptional performance by Swapnil Kusale! Congrats to him for winning the bronze medal in the men’s 50m rifle-three position at the Paris Olympics 2024.

“His performance is special because he’s shown great resilience and skills. He is also the first Indian athlete to win a medal in this category. Every Indian is filled with happiness,” Modi said. (UNI)