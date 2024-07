Paris Olympics: India schedule – Day 3

By

Archery:

* Men’s team quarterfinals: Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav — 6:30pm

Badminton

* Men’s doubles (Group stage): Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel (Germany) — 12pm

* Women’s Doubles (Group stage): Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida (Japan) — 12:50pm

* Men’s singles (Group stage): Lakshya Sen vs Julien Carraggi (Belgium) — 5:30pm

Shooting

* 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification: Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh; Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema — 12:45pm

* Men’s Trap Qualification: Prithviraj Tondaiman — 1pm

* 10m Air Rifle Women’s Final: Ramita Jindal — 1pm

* 10m Air Rifle Men’s Final: Arjun Babuta — 3:30pm

Hockey

* Men’s Pool B Match: India vs Argentina — 4:15pm

Table tennis

* Women’s Singles (Round of 32): Sreeja Akula vs Jian Zeng (Singapore) — 11:30pm. PTI)