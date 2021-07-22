Pant recovers from COVID-19, joins team bio-bubble

DURHAM, July 22:

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has joined the team bio-bubble after recovering from COVID-19 ahead of the marquee Test series against England.

Pant, who had tested positive for the virus, has completed 10 days of isolation period, followed by two RT-PCR negative reports and proper cardio check-up which are mandatory before joining the team.

“Hello @RishabhPant17, great to have you back,” the BCCI said in a tweet, along with Pant’s photo, today.

Pant had tested positive while he was staying at Southall at an acquaintance’s place. He had developed mild symptoms and was found to be COVID-19 positive when he got tested.

According to sources, Pant might have picked up the Delta 3 variant while visiting a dentist for a toothache problem, contrary to earlier reports that his presence at the Euro Championships could have led to him catching the infection. (PTI)