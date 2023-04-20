Open Gym inaugurated at MV Int’l School

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SAMBA, Apr 20: An Open Gym was inaugurated for students, staff and parents in the MV International School premises, here today.

Renowned mountaineer and motivational speaker Colonel Ranveer Singh Jamwal, SM, VSM inaugurated the Gym in presence of Hira Lal Abrol Chairman, Principal KL Dogra, staff and students.

Speaking on the occasion, Col. Jamwal lauded the School management for this unique initiative and congratulated the students and staff for being fortunate enough to study in this School that has a futuristic approach to education.

The open gym is intended to help the students to improve their physical well-being and enhance scope for learning, the students can utilize their spare time in physical exercises, during the day long schooling in the Institute, he added.

Chairman Hira Lal Abrol, while interacting with the students and the staff, emphasized that they should strive to achieve the highest place in every field, be it any profession or any kind of sport.

A motivational talk on ‘Careers & Life’ was also given by Col. Ranveer Singh Jamwal to the students from classes 10th, 11th & 12th. He emphasized on the importance of dedication, determination and motivation to reach the goals of success in life.

The main objective was to interact with the students to unlock their hidden potential and identify their inner core strengths. He also unveiled insights for chasing one’s dreams without any fear of judgment.

The vote of thanks was presented by cultural coordinator Navneet Kour.