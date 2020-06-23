Online inter-school painting competition held

Excelsior Correspondent

BARAMULLA, June 23: An online painting competition was organized to rejuvenate and reenergize the school going children of district Baramulla.

The theme of the competition was “COVID-19 warriors, scenic beauty, wildlife, art, culture and heritage.”

About 180 participants took part in the event and shared their paintings and thoughts. The competition was adjudged by Zameer Sheikh, a renowned artist of Old Town, Baramulla.

The first prize was given to Azaan Tariq, 2nd prize was clinched by Rutba Majeed and 3rd prize was shared by Zainab and Abdullah of Azadgunj.

10 other consolation prizes were also awarded during the event.