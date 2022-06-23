Olympic Day Run organised

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 23: Olympic Day Run was organised by J&K Olympic Association to celebrate the International Olympic Day on the call of the International Olympic Committee, here today.

The run started from Manda Chowk and culminated at MA Stadium by passing through BC Road which was flagged off by Prof. (Dr) Ashutosh Sharma in the presence of honorary secretary general, Dushyant Sharma and presidents/secretaries as well as members of all J&K UT Sports Associations affiliated to J&K UT Olympic Association-the parent body of J&K Sports Associations.

A large number of the participants including international sportsperson of J&K, former sportspersons, all office bearers of UT Sports Associations, Sports Club and members of sports fraternity specially sports wing RERF and Brahma Kumari’s, coaches, administrators of sports took part in the mega event.

While addressing the participants, Prof. Sharma promised to organize the mega event next year on the same date in a much more organized manner and requested for a large number of participation. He also assured that the run will also be organized at Srinagar by the Kashmir wing soon.