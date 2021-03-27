Novelty Sports scripts win in 28th Annual Football C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 27: Novelty Sports trounced Kashmir Avenger FC by 5-4 goals, whereas another match between Downtown Hero’s FC and Lonestars KFC has been reserved for Monday due to poor visibility in the ongoing 28th Annual Football Championship, being played at TRC Ground, here today.

The first match was played between Novelty Sports and Kashmir Avenger FC. Both the teams started with an aggressive note and tried to dominate each other but both of them found difficulty to find the net. The players exhibited tremendous skill, ball control and man to man marking.

It was the last five minutes of the game when Kashmir Avengers forward player was blocked in the penalty area and rough tackling awarded a penalty in favour of Kashmir Avenger but Mouziz missed the target. The game ended with goalless draw, thereafter the match was decided by tiebreaker rule in which Novelty Sports defeated Kashmir Avenger FC by 5-4 goals.

The second match was played between Downtown Hero’s FC and Lonestar KFC. Both the teams from the start of the match tried to consolidate their position and maintained the rhythm with up and down movement with superb passing. Both the teams tried hard to take the lead and in the 40th minute of 1st half, Lonestar KFC fortunate got a bonus from Downtown FC as their defender’s mistake converted a self goal. Later, the Downtown Hero’s FC equalized the game by converting a free kick, but just after the free kick, the match was stopped due to poor visibility and remaining match fixed for Monday.

The tournament is being organised by JKFA in collaboration with J&K Sports Council.