Novelty FC, J&K Bank XI emerge winners in Khyber Football League

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 20: Novelty FC trounced Sports Council Football Academy (SCFA), while J&K Bank XI defeated Iqbal Sports by 2 goals to 1 each in the ongoing Khyber Milk Premier Football League-21, being played at Synthetic Turf TRC, here today.

In the first match, Novelty FC beat Sports Council Football Academy by two goals to one in a closely contested encounter. The forward lines of both the teams attacked each other’s goalpost from the start of the play and finally it was Novelty FC which took the lead in the 15th minute. In 2nd half, the young Turks of SCFA tried hard to take an equaliser but they succeeded in the 47th minute of the play through Suhail. In the dying moments of the 2nd half, Novelty FC made a brilliant move and Owais of Novelty FC scored a fantastic goal.

The 2nd match was played between J&K Bank XI and Iqbal Sports FC which was won by J&K Bank by 2-1 goals. Both the teams played aggressive football and enthralled the fans. In the first half Mehjoor of Iqbal Sports opened an account for Iqbal FC in the 25th minute, but the team could hold the lead till 58th minute when an equalizer came from J&K Bank XI through Aakif. It was 72nd minute when a penalty was awarded in favour of J&K Bank XI which was converted into a goal through Adnan. Thus J&K Bank XI defeated Iqbal Sports by 2-1 goals.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing A-Division Annual League Football Tournament played at Gindun Ground Rajbagh, Alamdar FC Gopal Pora was defeated by 7-Star Football Academy.

The tournament is being organized by J&K Football Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council.