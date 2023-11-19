Never expected this, not in a million years: Travis Head

AHMEDABAD, Nov 19:

Moments after dashing a billion hopes with the innings of his life in the World Cup final against India, Australia’s ton-up opener Travis Head on Sunday said he “never expected this in a million years”.

Head dominated the Indian bowlers on way to a match-winning 120-ball 137 to help Australia complete a chase of 241 with six wickets to spare for a record-extending sixth title in the tournament that started way back in 1975. “Never expected this, not in a million years, truly an exceptional day.