Negi’s efforts fall short as Toyam Hyderabad wins by 5 Runs via DLS

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 5: In a rain-affected Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2024 match at MA Stadium, Jammu, Toyam Hyderabad secured a narrow 5-run victory via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, despite a commendable all-round performance by Pawan Negi of Southern Super Stars.

Chasing 145, Southern Super Stars were at 98 for 6 in 14 overs when rain halted play, with the DLS method determining the outcome. Jesal Karia top-scored for the Stars with 28, while Pawan Negi remained unbeaten on 19, alongside Chaturanga de Silva made the contribution of 9 runs. Contributions also came from Hamilton Masakadza (17) and Martin Guptill (14). Bipul Sharma and Shivakant Shukla each took two wickets for Toyam Hyderabad, while Nuwan Pradeep chipped in with one.

Earlier, Toyam Hyderabad, having been put in to bat, got off to a solid start with a 69-run opening stand in 8 overs between Chadwick Walton (40 off 29, 7 fours, 1 six) and George Worker (28 off 26, 1 four, 2 sixes). Despite losing quick wickets, a middle-order surge by Shaun Marsh (27), Rikki Clarke (25), and a late cameo from Bipul Sharma (10 off 3) helped them reach 144/5 in 20 overs. Pawan Negi and Jeevan Mendis were the standout bowlers for Southern Super Stars, both picking up two wickets each, while Chaturanga de Silva claimed one.