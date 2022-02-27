Nat’l level Archery trials conducted

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KARGIL, Feb 27: Archery Association of Ladakh conducted selection trials for National level competitions under the senior, junior and sub junior categories for men and women at Khree Sultancho Sports Stadium Bemathng, here today.

On this occasion, acting CEC LAHDC Kargil Aga Sayid Abass was the chief guest, while Lobzang Sherab general secretary AAL and Councillor Khalasi of District Leh were the guests of honour.

About 55 archers participated in this mega selection trial. Interacting with the players and sports lovers the chief guest said that the LAHDC Kargil is fully committed to develop the sports infrastructure and in this regard various steps have already been taken to give the sports sector a new dimension in Kargil.

Earlier, vice president AAL Kacho Shameem thanked the guests for their appreciation and highlighted the achievements and progress made by the Association till date.

He also presented a memorandum to EC regarding sports infrastructure in the Kargil and financial help to the Association in future.