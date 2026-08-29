National Sports Day celebrated

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 28: National Sports Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm under the banner of the J&K Sports Council at K.K Hakku Stadium, with the aim of promoting sports, fitness, discipline and healthy lifestyle among the youth.

The occasion was graced by Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar as the chief guest.

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Monish Kumar, SO attended the event as the guest of honour.

The event was organized under the guidance of DSO Bashir Ahmed and Manager K.K Hakku Stadium Ajay Gupta.

A series of sports activities were organised to mark National Sports Day, witnessing enthusiastic participation from athletes, coaches, officials and sports enthusiasts.

The chief guest interacted with the players and encouraged them to participate actively in sports and make physical fitness an integral part of their lives. He highlighted the important role of sports in developing discipline, confidence, teamwork and sportsmanship among the younger generation.

The dignitaries appreciated the efforts of the J&K Sports Council in promoting sports culture and providing opportunities and platforms to budding sportspersons.

The celebration concluded with the inspiring message "Stay Fit, Stay Active and Make Sports a Way of Life."

Pawandeep Kaur, Sr. Athletic Coach and other coaches/officials attended the celebration.