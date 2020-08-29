National Sports Day celebrated with enthusiasm, fervour

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: Various educational institutions and organisations today celebrated National Sports Day by organising different sports activities.

Department of Physical Education and Sports of GDC Jindrah organised national level online quiz competition on National Sports Day under the guidance of College Principal, Prof (Dr) Raj Shree Dhar. About 120 students from different schools, colleges and universities participated. Dr Vikesh Kumar Sharma, HoD, Department of Physical Education and Sports focused on the life of Major Dhyan Chand and his sports career.

Commemorating birth anniversary of Hockey Legend Major Dhyan Chand, GDC Khour celebrated National Sports Day by organising an online national level inter-collegiate quiz competition in which 189 participants from various colleges across the country participated. First place was shared by 21 participants by securing 98 percent marks, second place was shared by 12 participants by securing 96 percent marks, whereas third place was shared by 13 participants by securing 94 percent marks. The participants who secured more than 70 percent marks were awarded with e-certificates. The event was organised by Prof Goutam Sharma and Prof. Suresh Kumar under the overall supervision of College Principal, Prof Hans Raj.

GDC Kalakote organized international webinar on “Physical Education and Sports for Empowerment and Wellness of the Humanity” to commemorate the birth anniversary Hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. The event started with introductory speech by Dr Dinesh Kumar Sharma, organizing secretary and Physical Director GDC Kalakote. Principal, Prof (Dr) Romesh Kumar Gupta welcomed chief guest and key note speaker, Dr KK Debnath, Principal HVP Mandals, Degree College of Physical Education, Amravati Maharashtra and guest speaker Dr Rakesh Tomar an academician, Research Scientist and Marathon runner. He emphasized that planned physical education and sports programmes could empower the humanity.

To commemorate National Sports Day, Government Degree College Kishtwar organised a webinar in which 289 participants from abroad as well as from across the country participated. The webinar concluded with vote of thanks, delivered by Vimal Kishore, Physical Director GDC Kishtwar.

Department of Physical Education and Sports of GDC Sunderbani today organised an online inter-collegiate quiz competition to celebrate National Sports Day. A large numbers of students from different colleges and universities participated. The entire event was organised by Ravi Kumar (Physical Training Instructor) and coordinated by Prof Amit Kumar, HoD Economics and Prof Harshal Sharma, HoD Mathematics. First position was shared by 23 participants, whereas 2nd position was shared by 17 participants and 3rd position was shared by four participants. All the participants were award with e-certificates.

Members of JK Randonneurs and Ecocyleture Cycling Groups of Jammu and UB Randonneurs Cycling Group of Udhampur celebrated National Sports Day by organising running of 80 km, 21 km and 10 km as a mark of respect to the Hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. Member of Ecocycleture Cycling Group, Abhishek Gupta who is deaf and dumb has completed 80 km running from Jammu to Kathua whereas lady runner of JK Randonneurs, Rohinika Mahajan participated in 21.1 km running. Others member who participated in 21.1 km included Harpyas Singh, Sudhir Anand and Rohit Gupta, whereas Vikas Sharma , Deewakar Sharma, Vishal Khajuria and Sukreet Gupta participated in 10 Kms running.

Bicycle for Change Club Kathua organised bicycle rally of 40 kilometres to commemorate the National Sports Day and appealed the people to adopt cycling for better health and environment. Others who were part of bicycle rally included Sunil Sharma, Suraj Singh, Narendra Singh, Adv Rahul Sharma, Narendra Singh Sumbria, Maninder Singh, Sachin Khajuria, Deep Sharma and Avil Chib.

Hockey J&K UT today organized function at KK Hakku Stadium to celebrate National Sports Day on the birth anniversary of magician of Hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. Viney Kumar Sharma Superintendent of Police Narcotics and Drug Control J&K UT was the chief guest and said that sports can play a major role in defeating the drug menace from the society especially in youth. Dr Taran Singh, general secretary of Hockey J&K welcomed the chief guest and participants. Rajiv Sharma noted industrialist presented memento to the chief guest, whereas Ashok Singh, Manager KK Hakku Stadium presented vote of thanks.