National Rapid, Blitz Chess C’ship from Feb 24

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 14: Crown Trust in collaboration with All J&K Chess Association is going to organize MPL National Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship at Kangra Fort Banquet Hall Jammu from February 24 to 27.

The championship is being organized under the aegis of J&K Sports Council, wherein a total of 170 persons including 130 players, officials, arbiters etc. from 20 States are expected to participate in it.

The players desirous to participate in it have to directly submit their online entry on AICF website www.aicf.in up to 16 February by 5 pm (16 February being last date).

International arbiter, Salim Beig from Karnataka has been appointed by AICF as chief arbiter of this event while Arvind Mahamal from Goa will be his deputy and five others officials will be assistant arbiters for smooth conduct of this event.

For any technical query, the players can contact president All J&K Chess Association Atul Kumar Gupta (9906010563).