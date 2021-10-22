Nagesh Trophy’s selection camp cum trials from Nov 30

Excelsior Sports Correspondent
JAMMU, Oct 22: Cricket Association for Blind Jammu and Kashmir is going to organise a 2-day team selection camp for Nagesh Trophy National T20 Cricket Tournament at MAM Stadium, here from November 30 to 31.
Deepak Malik, international player will hold the selection camp. It is being requested to all the players to come to the camp and display their talent in the scheduled camp.
For further information, the participants desirous to take part in the upcoming trophy can contact Ajay Kumar, general secretary of the Association (9888522512).
