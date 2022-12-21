Mumbai in command as J&K collapses

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 21: Jammu and Kashmir bundled out for paltry 136 runs in their first innings, while Mumbai, in reply were 230/1, thus gaining a lead of 94 runs to be in the commanding position in the ongoing Vijay Merchant Trophy match at Raipur today.

Batting first, J&K lost wickets at regular intervals and their whole innings collapsed at a meagre total of 136 runs in 45.1 overs. Dhruv Sharma top scored with 42 runs off 47 balls, studded with 9 boundaries, while Aakarshan contributed 17 runs to the total. Arihant Sharma and Shiva Thakur scored 16 runs each.

Sanskar Rao was the pick of the bowlers from Mumbai who took 4 wickets by conceding 36 runs in his 12 overs, while Mohd Yaseen Saudagar and Kartikey Shukla claimed 2 wickets each.

In reply, Mumbai were 230/1 in 42 overs, gaining a first innings lead of 94 runs. Ayush Mahatre is unbeaten on 131 off 122 balls, studded with 21 fours and 3 sixes, while Abhigyan Kundu was at the crease on 58 off 56 balls with 10 boundaries. Varad was the only Mumbai batsman to be dismissed on 30.