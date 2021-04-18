Mountaineer Col Ranbeer to donate award money to MAJK

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 18: Colonel Ranbeer Singh Jamwal, an ace mountaineer of J&K and one of the top mountaineers of the country who has recently received the J&K Govt Award for outstanding sports persons shall present the cash award of Rs 51000 to Mountaineering Association of J&K (MAJK) as a good will gesture to promote mountaineering amongst the budding talent of J&K.

It was communicated by Colonel Jamwal in an informal talk with Ram Khajuria, senior vice president of Mountaineering Association of J&K.

Hailing from Barorhi, a village in district Samba, Col Jamwal who holds the unique record of summiting the Everest three times in 2012, 2013 and 2016 and the highest peaks of all the seven continents besides scaling of six 6000mtrs peaks in Chile in just 10 days, is a highly decorated mountaineer of India.

He is a recipient of the top award of the country in mountaineering, the prestigious Tenzing Norgay Adventure Award (equivalent to Arjuna Award) and was declared the best mountaineer of India in 2017 with the conferment of IMF Gold medal.

President Zorawar Singh Jamwal and general secretary Shawetica Khajuria expressed gratitude to the distinguished mountaineer for his kind gesture of donating award money to the Association.