MoU signed to promote Ice Hockey in Ladakh

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

LEH, Sept 24: Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur virtually attended the signing of the tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Department of Youth Services and Sports, Ladakh; LAHDC Leh and Eicher Group Foundation for the promotion of Ice Hockey in Ladakh through various trainings and purchase of equipment, here today.

Chairman, LAHDC Advocate Tashi Gyalson; EC Sports LAHDC, Tashi Namgyal Yakzee; Secretary, YS&S, Ravinder Kumar; DC Leh, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse; Executive Director, Eicher Group Foundation, Bidisha Dey and representatives from Ladakh Winter Sports Club were present during the signing of MoU.

The LG appreciated developmental initiatives taken by Eicher Group Foundation in Ladakh, including the promotion of ice hockey. Stating that ice hockey is in the genes of Ladakhi youth, he informed that there is a keen interest in this sport in the region. He shared about various initiatives taken to develop this sport from the grassroots and block level to the district level.

Mathur informed about the ongoing project to develop 24×7 ice hockey rinks in Ladakh. He requested the Foundation for technical advice and assistance in developing ice hockey infrastructure in Ladakh, grooming talented ice hockey players from Ladakh at the grassroots level. “The promotion of sports such as ice hockey will lead to better health- both physical and mental-of the Ladakhi people,” he said.

Chairman, LAHDC Leh stated that the MoU would enable to fulfil the potential of ice hockey in Ladakh. He stated that better coaching through foreign coaches and exposure visits will enable ice hockey players from Ladakh to bring laurels to the region and the country at the international level.

EC Sports Tashi Namgyal Yakzee highlighted the contribution of ice hockey women’s teams, especially from Changthang, in bringing laurels to the region and the country.

Executive Director, Eicher Group Foundation, Bidisha Dey, informed about various initiatives taken by them in Ladakh, including skill development, livelihood, community development programmes and sports. She requested support for their ongoing initiatives.

Earlier, Secretary YSS Ravinder Kumar welcomed the guests.