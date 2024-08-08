Mohun Bagan blank Indian Air Force 6-0 to top Group A in Durand Cup

KOLKATA, Aug 8: Mohun Bagan Super Giant thrashed Indian Air Force FT 6-0 to go on top of Group A above arch-rivals East Bengal in the 133rd Durand Cup here on Thursday.

Mohun Bagan lead the group on virtue of goal difference, making the Kolkata Derby on August 18 a must win affair for both sides to decide the group winners and subsquently for a place in the knockouts.

Jason Cummings scored a brace — one in each half — and Thomas Aldred, Greg Stewart, Anirudh Thapa and Liston Colaco scored the other goals for the Mariners.

Mohun Bagan took the lead in the fourth minute as they compounded pressure onto Indian Air Force’s defence and the men in blue gave away the ball to the Mariners.

Sahal Abdul Samad put Jason Cummings through on goal inside the box and the Aussie striker put it past the goalie for the first goal.

The Mariners continued to pile in the pressure on the Air Force men and scored their second within six minutes.

Liston Colaco’s free-kick was met by Suhail Bhatt whose glancing header was saved by the keeper Subhajit Basu but the rebound fell on the path of Thomas Aldred, who smashed the ball inside the net.

There was complete one-way traffic in the game with the Mariners putting relentless pressure on the Indian Air Force Men.

Liston deservedly got his goal in the 38th minute as Sahal rolled the ball on to the path of Liston and his first time shot flew past the goalkeeper and found the net.

The Mariners continued to dominate proceedings in the second half. The IAF men defended better in the second half but their resilience was broken by Anirudh Thapa’s blinder. The substitute hit a first time volley from the edge of the box, which found the bottom corner of the post.

Cummings completed his brace with a left footed finish to score the fifth for his side. Greg Stewart scored the sixth goal with a clever finish after being set up by Cummings. (PTI)