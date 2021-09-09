Mier CA, Game Changers emerge winners

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 9: Mier Cricket Academy (Mier CA) and Game Changers scripted wins over Trikuta Cricket Academy (Trikuta CA) and Stephens CA by 2 and 26 runs respectively in the 30 overs match series, being organised by Trikuta CA at Railway Ground, here today.

The 1st match was played between Mier CA and Trikuta CA wherein Mier CA won the toss and elected to bat first and scored 183 runs in stipulated 30 overs. Nikhil scored 42 runs, Kanhiya made19 runs, whereas Mannat and Davleen contributed 21 & 17 runs to the total respectively. For Trikuta CA, Dapinder and Aditya took two wickets each.

In reply, Trikuta CA bundled out at 181 runs in 29.2 overs and lost the match by two runs. Manav scored 55 runs, Vasu and Kunal contributed 21 and 30 runs respectively. For Mier Mannat took four wickets and Sagar clinched two wickets. Mannat was declared as man of the match for his brilliant performance with the bat and bowl.

In the 2nd match, Game changer won the toss and elected to bat first against Stephens CA. They scored 153 runs overs by losing all wickets in 29.3 overs. Paras scored 31 runs and Aryan made18 runs. For Stephens CA Sanjog took three wickets, Saksham and Atul bagged two wickets each.

While chasing the set target, Stephens CA were all out for 127 runs where Adil scored highest 27 runs, while Sanjog contributed 14 runs to the total. For Game Changers, Sachin and Aquib secured three wickets each and Snoop took two wickets and thus lost the match by 26 runs. Sachin was adjudged man of the match trophy for his all round performance.

The match was officiated by Danish and Mubbasir, while the tournament is being conducted by Trikuta Cricket Academy under the overall supervision of Balbir Singh and Sukomal Ganguly.