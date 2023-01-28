Mendhar Tiger lifts MPL

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

MENDHAR, Jan 28: Mendhar Tiger lifted the title of Mendhar Premier League (MPL) by defeating Blue Badgers here today.

Batting first, Mendhar Tiger scored 126 runs in stipulated 20 overs. Blue Badgers got all out by scoring only 67 runs and Mendhar Tiger won the match by 59 runs.

The winning team was awarded with Rs. 1 lakh, while the runner up team got cash prize of Rs. 50,000.

Ferhad Jatt was declared as Man of the Match, Mehboob Shekh as Man of the Series and Ayaz Ahmed (Lala) emerged Best Bowler of the series and Shakeel Khan was awarded with Best Batsman of the Tournament.

Pankaj Sharma was chief organiser of the Tournament.

The League was organized under ‘My Youth My Pride’ to keep the youth away from drugs in which Army’s Mendhar Gunners Battalion also contributed.

Journalist Rahi Kapoor was felicitated by the chief guest at the conclusion of the League.

Commanding Officer Mendhar Gunners was chief guest and Sheezan Butt, SDPO, Gourav Sharma, Tehsildar, Mukesh Singh, Naib Tehsildar, Balram Sharma, president SDS and others were also present during the closing ceremony.