Media XI drubs Police team by 5 wickets

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SAMBA, Sept 26: A friendly match was played between Samba Media XI and Samba Police XI at Rani Suchet Singh Stadium wherein former defeated the latter by 5 wickets, here today.

DySP Headquarters Samba Tilak Raj Bhardwaj was the chief guest of the event.

Samba Police XI team won the toss and elected to bat first and gave the target of 56 runs which was easily chased by the Media XI team in 8 overs and registered 5 wickets win over their opponents.

During the match, Lokesh Verma scored 37 runs for Media XI Samba and took 2 wickets. He was awarded man of the match award by the chief guest, DSP Tilak Raj Bhardwaj. The chief guest also presented trophy to winning team, led by caption Ajay Singh.

Samba Police Station In-charge Sudhir Sadotra, Anil Kumar, Pradeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Laxman, Rishi Khajuria and Amit Kumar were present on this occasion.