Maxwell’s hundred carries Australia to five-wicket win over India

GUWAHATI, Nov 28:

Glenn Maxwell’s fiery unbeaten hundred carried Australia to a five-wicket win over India in the third T20I here on Tuesday.

With this win, Australia managed to cut India’s series lead to 2-1 in the five-match rubber.

Maxwell made 104 off 48 balls (8×4, 8×6) as the Aussies went past India’s 222 for 3 in the last ball of the match.

Skipper Matthew Wade remained not out on a crucial 28 off 16 balls.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets for India.

Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s maiden international hundred was the cornerstone of India’s big total. Gaikwad made a rollicking unbeaten 123 off 57 balls.

Brief scores:

India: 222 for 3 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 123 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 39, Tilak Varma 31 not out; Jason Behrendorff 1/12) lost to Australia: 225 for 5 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 104 not out, Matthew Wade 28 not out, Ravi Bishnoi 2/32) (PTI)