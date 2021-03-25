Martyrs Memorial Six-A-Side Hockey Tourney held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 25: Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Foundation organized Martyrs Memorial Six-A-Side Hockey Tournament for men and women to pay tributes to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev at Sports Field Old Satwari, here today.

In men section, the final match was played between Shaheed Bhagat Singh Hockey Club and Akali Kour Singh HC wherein latter emerged winner by 4-2 goals, whereas in women section, Bandhurakh Hockey Club won the match from Shaheed Bhagat Singh HC by 6-2 goals.

The matches were officiated by Angat Singh, Harmenan Singh and Prince.

Ashok Singh Jamwal Divisional Sports Officer Jammu, J&K Sports Council was the chief guest of the function. He gave away the prizes to winner and runners-up teams.

While paying tributes to the martyrs, the chief guest recalled the contribution of the martyrs in the freedom struggle against the British rule said that we should follow the path shown by our martyrs and must pay respect to them.

Dr Taran Singh, president of the foundation said that the foundation has been organizing the function to remember the martyrdom of the trio for the last 35 years at the same venue by organising different sports activities.