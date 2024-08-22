Manipur Police felicitates Sharma, Chanu for participating in Paris Olympics

Imphal, Aug 22: Manipur Police felicitated Mirabai Chanu and Sahnglakpam Nilakanta Sharma for participating in the Paris Olympics, an official statement said.

DGP Rajiv Singh felicited Chanu and Sharma who belong to Manipur at a function on Wednesday.

Sharma was part of the Indian Hockey team which won the bronze medal in the Paris Olympics while Chanu represented the country in weightlifting.

“Manipur Police is proud of their achievements and contributions to the nation and assured of all encouragement and support in their future endeavours,” the statement said.

Chanu is an Additional Superintendent of Police in the state police while Sharma works in the Indian Railways. (PTI)