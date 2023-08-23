Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Tourney commences at Srinagar

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 23: In celebration of National Sports Day, Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Tournament under the auspices of Hockey J&K in collaboration with J&K Sports Council and Sponsored by 150 Infantry Battalion (TA) Punjab was commenced at Polo Ground Astro Turf Hockey field Srinagar.

In an exhilarating opening match between Ganderbal and Bandipora, Ganderbal team emerged victorious with a score of 3-1, showcasing their skills and determination on the field.

Major General, PBS Lamba (GOC) was the chief guest who highlighted the significance of sportsmanship and teamwork in such competitive settings. Gurdeep Singh Sangral from Hockey J&K present as the guest of honour emphasizing the importance of promoting sports at the grassroots level.

While in another match was played between Budgam and Anantnag where Anantnag won the match by 4-2. The Man of the Match was Murtaza from Anantnag. The match was officiated by Ranjit Singh and Karanjit Singh. Match observer was Charanjit Singh, Technical Table, Gurjit Singh, Iqbal Singh and Ali Mohd. While, reserve officials were Hardeep Singh, Balbir Singh, Mohd Hussain, Sohail Azim and Adil Ashraf.