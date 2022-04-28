Maitreyi, Madhvendra script wins in girls & open sections

34th MPL Chess C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 28: Maitreyi Mondal of West Bengal became clear leader in girls section, while Madhvendra Pratap Sharma of Madhya Pradesh emerged as leader in open section by scoring five out of five points each in the ongoing 34th MPL National Under-10 Chess Championship for boys and girls at Kangra Fort Banquet Hall Barnai, here today.

Hanya Shah of Gujarat, Charvi A of Karnataka and Pardeshi Chaturthi of Maharashtra are closely following the leader in girls section at 4.5 points each, while Mayukh Majumder of West Bengal, Yug Tarun Khiani of Karnataka, Mithilesh Ranjith Kumar of Tamil Nadu along with two more players are closely following the leader in open section at 4.5 points each after five rounds game.

Earlier, Soham Kamotra of J&K was honoured by president AJKCA, Atul Kumar Gupta for winning the National Under-18 Chess Championship.

The 4th round was jointly inaugurated by Dr AS Bhatia HoD Bio Sciences GMC Jammu and Manoj Kohli senior player, wherein 500 persons including players, coaches, managers and arbiters are taking part.

Raj Kumar, Chief Prosecution Officer, Baldev Raj vice president AJKCA, Ajit Singh and Ranjeet Singh, Arvindu Districts Association members, Advocate Himani Kohli were also present on the occasion.